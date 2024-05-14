The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Joan Vassos named as next star

Today, ABC revealed the star of The Golden Bachelorette, and it is 100% a familiar face! Joan Vassos vied for Gerry Turner’s final rose, but had to leave the competition fairly early due to a medical emergency involving her daughter.

Now, the 61-year old Joan is going to get another chance as she dates dozens of men in her age range to find a perfect partner. She was married for over thirty years before her husband passed away, and is also a mother and grandmother. According to ABC’s official description of her (per THR), she enjoys “the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, [she] envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.”

Is Joan more than capable of taking on this part? Absolutely, especially since producers seemed to love her despite her only being around a limited amount of time. We also do know that there were a lot of people out there rooting for Leslie Fhima, the runner-up on Gerry’s season who was heartbroken close to the end.

From our vantage point now, the biggest challenge with The Golden Bachelorette is going to be compatibility. It is a little harder for older people to relocate when they have big families to think about; that is one of the reasons why Gerry and his wife Theresa Nist split after only three months of marriage, and they never ended up living together. You have to either find men geographically close to Joan, or ones who are 100% committed to starting a new chapter somewhere else at this point in their lives. That is not necessarily easy.

Hopefully, more news on this new chapter of Bachelor Nation will be revealed leading up to its premiere this fall.

