Silo season 2: Any new hope for filming resuming soon?

If you are one of those people excited to see Silo season 2 back on the air, you are probably aware that we will be waiting still for a good while longer. The Rebecca Ferguson series did start production earlier this year with scripts that were written prior to the WGA strike. However, things officially came to a close due to the SAG-AFTRA strike once that got rolling in July.

Because of this very thing, it has been hard to predict when everyone would get back to work. Sure, we would love nothing more than to see the actors get a fair deal worthy of their talents, but they only have so much control here since it is up to the AMPTP to make that happen.

If there is at least one bit of relatively positive news that we can offer up here, it is the simple fact that there are more conversations happening between the studios and the guild a little later this week. If there is a deal struck soon, then this means that we could actually see production resume next month in the UK. This would easily make it that a season 2 is able to premiere in 2024.

Ultimately, at this point it should be abundantly clear that Apple TV+ would like to see this series back on the air as soon as humanly possible. All things considered, why wouldn’t they? We are talking here about one of their most popular shows and in the wake of Ted Lasso wrapping up, they need to rely more on some of their other hits. In between this and potentially Severance, we could be seeing them have a pretty good year — and that’s without even mentioning a season 2 for another hit in Shrinking.

