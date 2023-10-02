Silo season 2 premiere date, filming: Hopes for October

Now that we are moving into the month of October, what more can be said in regards to Silo season 2? There is a lot to hope for.

First and foremost, though, let’s kick things off here by noting the following: There is a lot more coming! The scripts for this season were actually put together before the WGA strike, so that wrapping up last week does not necessarily tie in to what is happening behind the scenes right now.

Instead, let’s just say that what we’re looking at moving forward is going to be tied a little bit more to what is happening with the SAG-AFTRA strike. Production on the new season was pushed back due to that earlier this year, and it will almost surely not resume until things are over. Our hope is that by the end of the month, we will hear good news about a fair deal and that will be the sort of Silo-related headline that makes a lot of people out there excited.

We know already, however, that we’re actually going to be waiting a long time to see the season 2 premiere air. How long are we talking? Let’s just say that at this point, it would be a miracle if we are to get anything substantial by the time we get around to the summer or fall of next year. Maybe a start date announcement will happen in the spring, and that is the best thing that we can really hope for.

As for the story…

Just remember this: Juliette is now out of the Silo and because of that, she can get a much better sense of what the rest of the world looks like. Also, she can venture into some other Silos, if that is something that she actually chooses to do.

What do you most want to see at this point when it comes to Silo season 2 over at Apple TV+?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

