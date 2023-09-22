Silo season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for the fall

Are we going to have a chance to hear about a Silo season 2 premiere date at some point this fall? We know more is coming. As a matter of fact, production was even underway across the pond before the SAG-AFTRA strike began!

Based on the incredible way in which the first season wrapped up, it is pretty darn obvious that we want more of the show. Is Juliette going to visit some other Silos, or explore more of the surrounding world? Maybe people who have read the Hugh Howey adaptation probably a good sense of what’s ahead, but there is always a chance of at least a few changes here and there. Be prepared for that.

So is there any chance that we’re going to get news of a premiere date for season 2 over the course of the fall? It is a fun thing to think about but, in the end, it is pretty unlikely. The important thing right now is that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end in a fair deal; that may, everyone does have an opportunity to go back to work. From there, the wheels can start turning again and we will have a chance to see filming restart. Since production was already happening earlier this summer, we don’t think that it will be that hard to restart it again.

We do know that originally, the plan was for Silo to be back at some point next year. Even with the delay, it does still feel like that is possible. Given that season 1 was such an enormous success for Apple TV+, we do think they will work to bring it back as fast as they can without sacrificing the overall quality at the same time. Even if we’re stuck waiting until next fall, it will prove worth it.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2?

