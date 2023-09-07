Silo season 2 filming: Where things stand in September

It probably goes without saying, but we’d love to get a Silo season 2 at some point in the relatively near future at Apple TV+. How can we not? This is one of those shows that created an outstanding sense of mystery in season 1 and by virtue of that, we tend to think the bar has been set sky-high for everything that could be coming up next.

Unfortunately, this is where we have the bad news that will probably bum a lot of people out — if you want a lot more season 2 scoop over the course of the next month, you are probably going to be disappointed.

So what is the fundamental reason for that? Well, this is not altogether hard to figure out here, as it is tied to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike has pushed back production for the time being. Obviously, it is our hope here that we will see all actors get a fair deal soon and if that happens, it does open the door for some sort of news here to revealed sooner rather than later.

Of course, this does now bring us to the other question: Just how long are we going to be waiting until season 2 premieres? Our hope is that come the end of 2024, we will at least see the premiere. Yet, that depends on when the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and beyond that, how long it will take post-production to get these episodes polished up after the fact. We do certainly think that it helps Silo that these episodes are not all released at once, and things can be scaled out a little bit more over time.

