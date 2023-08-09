Silo season 2: How many episodes should you expect?

We know that Silo season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point, and there is so much to be excited about moving forward. How can there not be, given the absolutely-bonkers way that the first season ended? We’ve got a big cliffhanger for sure, but also potential for things to move forward with a number of other shocking twists.

Are we going to see more Silos? Meanwhile, what’s happening in #18 after Juliette’s departure? These are just some things we have to consider, and we know already that filming has been pushed back for the time being due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. At the earliest, the next batch of episodes will arrive on the streaming service at some point in 2024.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

So just how many episodes can you actually expect to see? Given that the first season gave us ten installments, this is the easy assumption to make at present. We are aware of the fact that we are in a different era of TV and within that, there is a possibility that we are going to see more fluctuation when it comes to particular episode counts per show. Yet, there is so much source material here still worth adapting that there is no reason to immediately think that there are going to be less than ten.

As for whether or no the WGA / SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to impact the number of episodes, the simple answer is “no” — at least not in this case. While the strikes have a direct impact on the episode count for network shows, those are forced more to adhere to a traditional schedule. This is not something that Silo has to worry about; the scripts for season 2 are already written, so that part of the equation is already done. Now, we just have to hope that actors are paid what they deserve soon and as a result of that, everything else can start to move forward.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Silo now, including the filming delay

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 2 at Apple TV+?

Just how many episodes should you expect for it to be? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for even more updates that we don’t want you missing as we move forward.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







