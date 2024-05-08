The Chi renewed for season 7 ahead of season 6 return

Clearly, Showtime does not want you worried at all about the future of The Chi while you wait for the series to return later this month. The series has been renewed for a season 7!

We will go ahead and note here that once upon a time, we certainly had our concerns over the future. It was hard not to! Shows on this network often don’t last so many years, especially in a new era where cutting costs is a top priority. This renewal does cement more stability, and also allows for production to get away later this year so there is no substantial delay between seasons.

In a statement here is what Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks had to say:

“Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America … On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

In addition to this renewal, we do still wonder whether or not spin-offs are also something that Showtime is going to eventually consider. After all, remember the runaway success of this show, and also the idea that under Paramount, we know already that more and more emphasis is being placed on franchises. For now, it is at least something that would be rather foolish to rule out.

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of The Chi this season, and are you excited for a season 7?

