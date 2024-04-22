The Chi season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Emmett, Kiesha tests ahead

We know that we’ve been waiting for a really long time to see The Chi season 6 episode 9 arrive over on Showtime. Yet, here’s the good news — the wait is almost over! Come May 10, the remainder of this season is going to air and within that, some stories will move forward in a significant way.

We know that there were some departures within the first part of the season. Take, for starters, Kevin taking off and getting a new start. Meanwhile, Q is dead and there’s a lot that needs to be tackled there.

For a good while, Douda has served as the basic Big Bad of this story, and we are insanely curious to know if or when that will change. We have no clear answer to that yet — however, we can share an extended look at what’s coming with a handful of details:

The record-breaking season-six premiere, which ranks among the top SHOWTIME premieres ever in streaming viewership, kicked off a season that careened between the highest highs and lowest lows. This season, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line take off, while Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) is still struggling with the senseless loss of his beloved father. Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) fights for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

Is this the final season?

We are at a point in the story now where it makes sense to worry about such things. Yet, there is no reason to press the panic button yet. Nothing has been confirmed and so long as that is the case, we’ll keep hoping for a season 7.

