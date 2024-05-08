Euphoria season 3: What does new Sydney Sweeney film mean?

If you have been following the news related to Euphoria season 3 over the past few weeks, then you know we’re in the midst of quite the wait for more episodes. The plan is for them to happen eventually, but in the meantime, the entire cast has been set free to do some other projects.

With all of this mind, why not look at what Sydney Sweeney is doing now — and how that could be altering the future?

According to a report from Deadline, the actress (who recently starred in Anyone But You alongside Immaculate) is set to play trailblazing boxer Christy Martin in a project that could start filming this fall. In a statement, Sweeney had the following to say about the project:

“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.

“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

What does this mean for the HBO hit?

Well, more than likely, it signals that production is not happening until the tail end of this year, or maybe even the start of 2025. This is without even mentioning some of what Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, or some other actors could be up to.

Do you think that Euphoria season 3 will start filming at all this year?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

