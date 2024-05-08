Chicago Med season 9 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

If you were not prepared enough to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 12 on NBC next week, know that the finale is right around the corner. This is the penultimate episode of the season and by virtue of that alone, you can probably assume that a ton of stuff is going to hit the fan.

So what more can we say in particular? Well, the title for Chicago Med season 9 episode 12 is “Get By with a Little Help From My Friends,” which is more than just a great song title. Here, it is also representative of a number of challenges that are going to be coming. For more, just take a look at the full season 9 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/15/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An infection threatens Crockett’s risky liver transplant. Maggie and Charles help a struggling burn unit nurse. Goodwin is forced to make a tough decision about Bert’s future. TV-14

In general, you can look at this story as just a number of cases that have little bearing on the long-term future, but we are still unsure of that. If nothing else, Goodwin’s future could help dictate the future of the hospital, just as we have seen many of her decisions have in the past.

One more stealth thing to remember here

Following the season 9 finale, longtime showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider are going to be departing, and that does make us wonder how they plan on wrapping up their time on the show. Sure, we don’t necessarily think they are trying their farewell as the end of Chicago Med, but this is an opportunity to embrace the chance to give this world a big jolt or an interesting twist. We hope that they do seize the moment, and absolutely we are excited for whatever will be coming after the fact.

