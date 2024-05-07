Chicago Med season 9 episode 13 spoilers: First finale details

For everyone out there excited to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 13, you probably know already that this is the big finale!

First and foremost, let’s talk the title — “I Think I Know You, but Do I Really?”. Doesn’t that suggest that you are going to see someone harboring a deep secret? From an emotional perspective, we’re prepared for something that that either tugs at the heartstrings or makes us angry, given that this show has excelled in both of these ways over the course of its run.

For a few more details, check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 13 synopsis with other details on what lies ahead:

05/22/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a high-risk prisoner who may have dementia. Archer and Sean clash when a resident from Margo’s facility lands in the E.D. Crockett receives shocking news.

On paper, it seems like the title could be a reference to what’s going on with Crockett, and who knows? There is a chance that he could be at the center of one of the big cliffhangers here. It’s almost crazy to think about in a way, but the character is now one of the longest-tenured doctors on the show save for Charles, and that has earned him an opportunity to have a few moments like this.

Ultimately, we just hope that this is not one of those finales where we end up losing a series regular given that we’ve got enough of those right now within the One Chicago universe. Remember that this is how we ended up losing Nick Gehlfuss and beyond just that, we already know that the Chicago PD finale is going to be the final goodbye for Hailey Upton. Why not mix things up a little bit when it comes to cliffhangers?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on this week’s Chicago Med episode!

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 9 episode 11?

Do you think we’ll get a cliffhanger? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







