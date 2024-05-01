Chicago Med season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Who has a secret?

After a long hiatus, isn’t it nice to know that Chicago Med season 9 episode 11 is going to be coming on NBC next week? We tend to think so!

Of course, with that being said we should go ahead and note that there is a ton of drama to anticipate, from surprising conflicts to a few different twists — and also a secret? Well, consider the title here is “I Think There is Something You’re Not Telling Me,” and that is a pretty major suggestion that something is afoot.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 11 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

05/08/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley struggles to keep Sully’s diagnosis a secret when the latter’s pregnant girlfriend comes to Med for help. Loren works to earn a spot in Med’s trauma fellowship. Charles and a medical student treat a bipolar artist. TV-14

Odds are, the title is a reference to the Ripley story, and some conflict that could be spawning coming up between him and some other doctors at Med. We do think that he wants the best for his patients (obviously), but within the world of this show, we know that a lot of doctors all have their own collective agendas.

One more important thing to remember…

If there is a major event that is coming later this season, the show may have to build towards it at some point sooner rather than later! There are only three episodes left after tonight, and we do tend to think that this show has a reputation for going out big. They wouldn’t want to change that at this point, would they?

Given that the show is already renewed for another season, we at least don’t have to worry about that … and this is worth celebrating.

