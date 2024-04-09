Chicago Med showrunners leaving after season 9

Some huge news has broken through from within the halls of Chicago Med. Today, it was confirmed that longtime showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider are planning to step down from their post at the end of season 9.

In a joint statement per TVLine, here is what the producers (who are also a real-life married couple) had to say:

“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television … We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

Meanwhile, Wolf added the following:

“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med. They helped us give NBC a #1 bonafide hit for almost a decade.”

A replacement showrunner for the already-renewed season 10 has not been named yet, but we imagine that will happen over the next month or so.

Ultimately, we more than understand the decision to leave at this point. Just remember that nine years is an extremely long period of time to have any job in this industry, and they may have seen a certain value in moving forward and doing some other things. It’s hard to blame them! Also, Frolov and Schneider are the nicest people who are passionate about what they do — we know that through all of the times that we’ve spoken to them over the years.

There are still four more episodes to go in season 9, with the finale set for late May.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med now, including what else lies ahead here

Are you shocked that there are these big changes in the Chicago Med world at present?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







