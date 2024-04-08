Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 return date: Why no promo?

We know that there are a few more episodes to go for Chicago Med season 9 until the finale, but we’ll have to wait a while to see them.

How long are we talking about here? Well, for the time being, it appears as though the plan is for the medical drama to return on Wednesday, May 1. That’s a long wait, and 100% there is no denying that. We just hope that the rest of the series ends up being worthy of it.

So why are we stuck waiting so long to see the rest of the season? There are a handful of different factors here, but let’s just say that the primary one right now is tied to the show simply needing more time to get the remaining four stories together! Given when production was actually able to start here, it is remarkable that we are even getting 13 episodes this time around in the first place. The post-production team is already hard at work making sure that the remainder of the season lives up to expectations.

Meanwhile, you should know that NBC has no problem at all making us wait this long to see the show when it comes to ad revenue. May is an incredibly important month when it comes to television ratings for the bulk of broadcast networks out there, and this does allow for a great deal of ad revenue to come in. It’s one of the reasons why it is called “sweeps.”

So why no promos yet?

Well, the simple answer at the moment here is this — the next episode is a little too far away. We hope that within a couple of weeks, some more details are going to emerge about what the next few episodes are going to look like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med now, including a look at the long-term future

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







