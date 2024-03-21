Chicago Med season 10 renewal confirmed; premiere date hopes

If you were off somewhere hoping that we would get some news on a Chicago Med season 10 renewal, here’s a reason to smile.

Today, the folks at NBC made it clear that the entire One Chicago family is going to be coming back for more and yet personally, this is the one that still feels the most like an underdog story. If you were around the medical drama from the beginning, then you may know that it had to prove itself more than Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. It bounced around to various different timeslots and occasionally, it even feltlike the network was not showing the same sort of belief in it that you would have wanted or hoped for. It wasn’t getting the most favorable position and yet, it persevered. The ratings were consistently solid no matter where it was.

From there, eventually the network did choose to give Chicago Med a great spot leading into the rest of the Chicago lineup, and the rest is history. The Wednesday-night programming block may be the most secure three hours of scripted programming that any network has in 2024, and we know that there are a lot of different things that NBC loves about having them. Not only are the ratings good, but Dick Wolf shows are pretty well-known for sticking to their budgets and being cost-effective … even if that does lead to frustrating changes sometimes like cast departures.

One more bit of good news to report here is quite simple: You probably will not be stuck waiting until midseason to see the next season. Provided there are no more labor strikes and things go according to plan, our sentiment is that you are probably going to have a chance to see the next season start at some point in September.

