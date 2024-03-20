Chicago Med season 9 episode 8: Archer, Hannah’s patient

As you prepare yourselves to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 on NBC, what exactly can we say about what’s next?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and point out that “A Penny for Your Thoughts, Dollar For Your Dreams” is a pretty great episode title. If this show is going to continue to give us these crazy-long titles, isn’t it nice if they give us a message as well? We also tend to think that it applies well to one of the big storylines at hand here, given that one patient is going to think that they have found a way to communicate with their unborn child in a rather surprising manner.

For more on that, and also more on this entire story overall, just go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 synopsis below:

03/27/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Archer, Hannah and Charles encounter an expecting father who claims he’s telepathic and receiving messages from his yet-to-be born son. Zola works to thaw out a frozen criminal. Ripley treats Liliana’s brother as a favor to Charles. TV-14

If there are two takeaways that we have from reading this at present, it is rather simple. First and foremost, we are down for almost any story that gives Hannah and Archer a chance to work together. There’s a reason why a lot of people ‘ship these two together! Also, we hope that what is happening here between Ripley and Charles helps for the two of them to heal at least some old wounds.

Rest assured that even on the other side of this episode, there is more good stuff coming! NBC has confirmed that there will be a Chicago Med coming in early April, even if unfortunately there isn’t a lot of news about it just yet.

