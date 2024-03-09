Chicago Med season 9: Brian Tee returns to direct

Even though Brian Tee may have left Chicago Med as a series regular, here’s a reminder that he is still a part of the family.

According to a report from Deadline, Tee will be back to direct the 11th episode of this 13-episode season, which will start filming a little later this month. He made his on-screen exit as Dr. Ethan Choi last season, and he also directed an episode back then. We imagine that there is always a chance that Brian could appear again on-camera at some point, but there is no evidence of that happening in the immediate future.

Given that episode 11 is so far ahead in the season, it is pretty darn hard to speculate about what we’re going to see or how things will play out at the hospital between now and then. Of course, we do tend to think that in general, this is a show that has an established rhythm and form. It knows what it is and by virtue of that, it does not feel a whole lot of pressure to deviate from that. There will be a few cases, some conflict between the doctors, and maybe the start of a slow-build involving certain relationships. These are some of the reasons why we are potentially closing in now on a season 10 renewal, so why not keep that going?

Beyond just Chicago Med, Tee recently appeared on the series Expats. Also, we know that he has a huge part to play on the upcoming third season of Reacher, which is either going to air at some point late this year or in early 2025. We’ll have to wait and see on that but in general, we’re glad that there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to his work.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news entering the next Chicago Med episode now

Do you want to see Brian Tee appear again on-screen on Chicago Med season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







