Chicago Med season 9 episode 6 spoilers: Ripley’s past

As you prepare to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 6 on NBC next week, there is so much to be excited for! After all, this is an episode that really seems eager to dive head-first into some of the newer faces around the hospital, and we do think there is a lot of value with that.

After all, consider the following: For a good chunk of the series so far, most of what we’ve seen with Ripley, beyond just his patients, is his history with Dr. Charles and a budding something with him and Hannah Asher. Now, we could be starting to get more into the rest of his past. As for Zola, meanwhile, she may have to sit back and ask some larger questions about herself soon! She is someone who proudly wears being a risk-taker like a badge of honor, but there are consequences that come with that. It’s something that we have already seen here and there and now, it could be becoming all the more prominent.

“I Told Myself That I Was Done with You” is the title for Chicago Med season 9 episode 6 — once again keeping the tradition of super-long names alive. Below, the synopsis does its best to better set the stage:

02/28/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie empathizes with a patient whose mother is afraid to consent to her son’s risky surgery. Ripley treats someone from his past. Zola questions her instincts after her actions have unexpected consequences. TV-14

As for what’s coming beyond this episode…

Let’s just say that there are a lot of details that are still pretty hazy. Nonetheless, we knew going in that there was a planned 13 episodes for season 9 and with that in mind, thankfully we are not even at the halfway point as of yet. We are ready for a few more developments when it comes to the characters’ personal lives in general, though we know that they like to make us wait for that sort of good stuff.

