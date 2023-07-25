Silo season 2 filming delayed amidst SAG-AFTRA strike

While filming for Silo season 2 was able to continue amidst the WGA strike, the latest developments at SAG-AFTRA have led to a pause.

According to a report from Deadline, the Rebecca Ferguson – Apple TV+ series (the most popular drama the streamer has) has pushed production back indefinitely as the actors and writers’ strikes collectively continue. There were questions as to whether they would be able to continue, given that this is a UK production and not every actor is based out of the US. However, there are some American cast members and we do think in general, the logistical challenges presented within this situation may have been too difficult to overcome. It’s a different situation than another UK production in House of the Dragon, which is a primarily British cast. (Members of the UK acting union Equity are legally barred from striking in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA.)

It goes without saying, but the members of SAG-AFTRA need to fight for a better, more lucrative future. Sure, top-line stars have a tendency to earn generous salaries, but this strike was never about them. Instead, it is about the everyday actors who often struggle to make health insurance thresholds — and some of these people are more famous than you’d think. Streaming residuals and AI are two of the biggest components of the strike right now, and we will see how things develop over the course of the next few months with negotiations.

Even with the strike, there still is a chance that Silo season 2 could premiere at some point in 2024 — it really comes down to the governing body of studios, networks, and streamers known as the AMPTP to figure this out and present a fair offer. We do not get a sense at present that the actors are willing to compromise.

