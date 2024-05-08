FBI: International season 3 episode 9: Where is Scott Forrester?

Where is Scott Forrester? It feels like that is the top question entering FBI: International season 3 episode 9, based on the promo.

Given that tonight was the last installment for Luke Kleintank on the series, it felt like there was going to be a proper farewell at some point to his character. That didn’t happen. Instead, the promo for next week’s installment indicated that Scott is MIA, and nobody knows exactly where he is or what happened to him. Is he off on a deep-cover mission? That is one possibility that is bandied about, but no matter the explanation, it does not look as though he is coming back. All of this does make us wonder if the departure of the series regular was fairly sudden, or if this was a story that was planned long in advance to surprise everyone.

No matter the machinations behind the scenes, you are going to have a chance to see coming up a couple of appearances from Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell. Whether he becomes a full-time cast member here remains to be seen, or his stint is meant to just guide the show into an already-renewed season 4. This could be something that CBS assesses down the line.

In the end, we’re going to miss Scott, but it’s also important to remind ourselves and-or everyone out there that this is a tough show to do a lot of the time. It is one that requires long hours and being away from your friends and family in another part of the world. It’s not a surprise that it has a pretty high turnover rate when it comes to main cast members over the past couple of seasons; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here with the rest of the key players.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

