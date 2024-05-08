Why did Luke Kleintank leave FBI: International, Scott Forrester?

Why did Luke Kleintank leave FBI: International and his character of Scott Forrester? You may be wondering that after tonight.

After all, remember for a moment here that just one month ago, nobody really knew that this exit was happening. The producers and CBS did a good job of keeping this under wraps until the moment that it was first announced last month. At first, we at least thought that he would be around until the end of the season, but that was not the case. We’re actually seeing his departure in season 3 episode 8 — so why is it happening?

Well, in a statement released at the time the news broke (per Entertainment Weekly), Kleintank made it clear that this move is for personal and family reasons:

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI: International … This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.

“I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

We absolutely understand the reasoning behind the exit, but the show will certainly have a hard time replacing someone with this sort of talent. It does seem like Colin Donnell will be around for the final episodes of the season, but it remains to be seen if he will be around moving into season 4.

Luke is the second major cast member to be departing International this season — remember that back during the start of the season, Heida Reed said goodbye.

Are you sad that Luke Kleintank is departing FBI: International and Forrester?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







