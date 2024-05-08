Extended Family canceled; no season 2 coming to NBC

For the past month, it was clear that Extended Family was on the chopping block over at NBC. Unfortunately, its fate is now sealed.

The network has now formally canceled the sitcom after one season, despite there being so much promise here thanks to the cast. You had the multi-talented Mike O’Malley behind the scenes as showrunner, and then on-camera you had established stars in Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, and Jon Cryer, who each have hits under their belts.

So why didn’t think work? Much of it seems to come down to timing. In 2024, the days of the classic family sitcom are dying out. Sure, you have outliers like The Conners, Lopez vs. Lopez (officially renewed), and The Neighborhood, but how many other consistent ones are really out there at this point? Night Court could be thought of in similar terms as a multi-camera sitcom, but it is more about work and less about family. There are just so many other options these days that it’s really tough to be able to get multiple generations of people to sit down and watch something together. That’s what made this genre so successful in the past.

So, when we think more and more about the future of the cast, let’s just say this: Extended Family proved how qualified they all are to continue to lead shows. We’ve also seen versatility for all three of them. Cryer ended up being a sensational Lex Luthor on Supergirl, and for the Scrubs alum Faison, his fun turn as Booster Gold on Legends of Tomorrow may be the role that got away forever. Meanwhile, Spencer has both Rectify and also Timeless in the past, and that is without even mentioning her arc over on Grey’s Anatomy.

Alas, Extended Family will not see the light of day again, and it feels incredibly unlikely another network or streaming service will pick it up.

