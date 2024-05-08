The Rookie season 6 episode 9: Blair London questions galore

As you prepare to see The Rookie season 6 episode 9 on ABC next week, what exactly can you expect to see on “The Squeeze”?

Well, the most important thing to note first and foremost is how close we are to the end of the season. There are only two episodes left! Not only that, but ABC is promoting what’s ahead as a two-part finale and you have to be aware of that in advance.

There is no official synopsis out there for this episode yet, but the promo makes it abundantly clear what is going to be at the center of the story: Blair London. What’s her tie to Mad Dog and/or Monica? Is she being blackmailed or a part of everything in some other sort of form? Bradford is clearly trying to tell Nolan to do some digging, and he’s also distancing himself from the investigation so John could lead. Things are unbelievably messy at the moment — that much can be said with 100% certainty.

For those wondering, the promo also features a Tim / Lucy hug — a moment of comfort, even if it is nothing more for the time being. We have said before that we still believe these two could find a way to get through this and for now, we are still hopeful. However, it is also clear that whatever happens between the two of them is not going to be resolved easily. Bradford really hurt her, and trusting again doesn’t just happen in the blink of an eye. The only thing to hope for before the end of the season is, ironically, hope — and that everything can pick up and move in some exciting directions in the already-renewed season 7.

