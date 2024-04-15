The Rookie renewed for season 7 over at ABC!

As we prepare for the home stretch of The Rookie a little bit later this month, you have less to worry about long-term.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the folks at ABC have decided to officially bring back the Nathan Fillion series for another batch of episodes, meaning that you have nothing to worry about long-term. The live + same-day ratings may be down slightly versus season 5, but at the same time it is still performing extremely well in terms of DVR views and streaming figures. Fillion is a lead with international appeal, and there are also well-loved characters including Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen who are a part of the ensemble.

Is there a chance season 7 is the final one? We can’t rule it out, but mostly because this is around when shows start to get more expensive and that is a concern with almost every program across the map — though we don’t want to send the executioner after The Rookie in particular. So long as people keep watching, there is a chance for a season 8!

So long as there are no other unforeseen stoppages moving forward, one thing we do feel confident enough to say is that we are probably going to have a chance in order to see more episodes for season 7 than the strike-shortened season 6. Sure, the idea is that we get back in the territory of 22, but even somewhere between 18-20 would be more than acceptable! These orders just give us collectively more time to dive into all of these people, and we do tend to think that is something that a lot of people out there do want.

New episodes of the sixth season are poised to return on Tuesday, April 30.

