The Rookie season 6 finale spoilers: A Tim, Lucy tease

As you prepare to see The Rookie season 6 finale on ABC later this spring, let’s just say that there’s great stuff around every corner. This is an episode that promises to tie together a lot of loose ends, but also could set up some new things at the same time.

Is there also a chance that we can see something more when it comes to Bradford and Chen? If you’re like us, of course you are hoping for the two of them and also devastated by their breakup. It does feel like there’s still hope for them … but it also does not seem like they are going to be running back towards each other before the finale.

While of course Eric Winter wouldn’t give everything away in a new interview with TVLine about the final episode, he did have the following tease to pass along:

“It’s big. There are a lot of reveals, and as far as Tim and Lucy, they have some fun stuff together — including another great action sequence that they get involved in. For Tim and Lucy, it leaves you with a nice sort of, I wouldn’t say closure or a guarantee of anything, but it leaves it in a place where there’s stuff to talk about.”

Does this sound like a cliffhanger?

Both yes and no. It doesn’t sound like Tim and Lucy’s story will leave you gasping for hair in the finale, but it does open the door for a lot of possibilities down the road. At this point, we’ll take that — and basically whatever else we can get in this particular department.

Remember, though, that we are going to be waiting a little while to see the finale — heck, we aren’t even going to see The Rookie back until close to the end of the month!

