Silo season 2: Will anyone else escape — or ‘clean’?

While we may not know when Silo season 2 is going to arrive on Apple TV+ at present, one thing does seem certain — we are in for good stuff! The first season ended with a really dramatic cliffhanger with Juliette at the center of it. She is now out in the world, and that leads to questions as to where she will go and what she will do.

With that being said, isn’t there a pretty easy answer to some of this? Given that she can probably only survive so long in that suit, she will most likely need to gain entry to another Silo. What we are most curious about, at least for now, is whether or not someone else is about to venture outside.

Just think about it this way for a moment here. Following what happened at the end of the season 1 finale, it is easy to assume that a few other characters are about to go rogue within #18. Think about it this way: Billings already has seen that book, and some people in the control room saw a look at that (false) version of outside with blue skies and green grass. Bernard was only able to warn them away after a few seconds.

Do we think someone else is going to make it out there in season 2? It feels likely, but without the right kind of tape, they probably will not last long. We actually think the more interesting proposition here is whether someone will be able to figure out that door at the bottom of the Silo. Or, think about it like this — what if Juliette finds her way down there from another structure? Could she learn how to move between them? We wouldn’t be shocked at all if there was some sort of series of tunnels that connects one place to the next.

