Silo season 2: Rebecca Ferguson offers VERY interesting tease

Typically, you would not get that many big teases on a show like Silo right in the middle of production. So what makes things different here? Well, we are rather lucky that star Rebecca Ferguson is currently promoting the latest Mission Impossible movie. That means there have been a few opportunities to hear from her, including at a recent red-carpet premiere.

It goes without saying that the actress and executive producer is going to be rather cryptic in describing what lies ahead — why would you expect anything different? However, there is still something quite interesting in the info that she’s chosen to share — especially when it comes to one simple adjective she chose to hand out.

Speaking in a new video interview with Variety, one of the words that Ferguson used to describe the upcoming season was “intense” … but then also “wet.” What does that mean? If you think back to the end of season 1, Juliette was outside Silo #18 looking around at a pretty desolate and (seemingly dry) world.

So what’s going on now? If we did have to create some sort of theory at present, it is tied to what we know is underneath the structures. We know that there’s a door down there, and there may also be some other liquid. We don’t think it is that hard to guess that these Silos are all connected in some way, but maybe it takes having to trudge through some really difficult tunnels to make that happen? Maybe there is almost a feel akin to going through sewers? We are in part guessing here given that we have not read the source material, but it is fun to think about.

For now, just remember that season 2 of the series could premiere as early as summer or fall of next year. We’re a ways away still from figuring all this out.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

