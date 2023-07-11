Silo season 2: Are a lot of familiar faces coming back?

If you are out there and actively thinking a lot about Silo season 2, how can anyone blame you? This show is addictive as any that are out there! Also, we know that there is potential for so much great stuff following that enormous, jaw-dropping cliffhanger that existed at the end of the season 1 finale. There are so many things that we are eager to learn, and that includes a lot of characters beyond just our lead in Juliette.

So is there a chance that we will see a lot of old favorites from the first season back? We don’t want to lose people like Billings or Martha, and really, the same even goes for some adversaries like Sims and Bernard. All of them are important in their own way to the show.

Well, we should note here that not too much has been said as of yet about the second season of the show, but we do think that for now, there are a lot of reasons to think that we are going to be seeing more of these characters coming up. Just think of all of the stories that are still left to be told! Take, for starters, how Billings continues to tow the line. We know that there are a lot of people who are still going to target him, and there are some legitimate reasons for him to be afraid if he says the wrong thing about the book or what he knows about life outside.

In general, though, you can argue that there is some big stuff potentially ahead here in Silo #18. Just remember that after what everyone saw, Bernard could have a full-on rebellion that he’s forced to deal with! Can he really keep enough people on his side, or is the entire balance of power about to be destroyed?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

