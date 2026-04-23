Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, April 23, 2026?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? Given that much of the network’s lineup is set to be on the air soon, we certainly understand a desire for more.

As for whether or not we are about to get it, though … let’s just say that is an entirely different story. Because Matlock is airing a two-hour finale tonight starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, it means that we are going to be waiting longer to see Carrie Preston and the rest of the cast back. The murder-mystery show is set to return on April 30, with the silver lining here being that once it is back, you will get to see new installments every week until we get around to the finale on May 21.

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Want at least a few more reasons to be excited? Well, let’s just say that we are excited to help. If you look below, you can see synopses for both of the next two episodes.

Season 3 episode 17, “High Class Problems” – After a billionaire’s son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients’ secrets led to murder, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 30 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Season 3 episode 18, “Murder from Scratch” – When an ambitious filmmaker dies in a suspicious cleaning accident, Elsbeth focuses on the subject of her final documentary: a “trad wife” (Anna Camp) whose from-scratch lifestyle included a deadly ingredient, on ELSBETH, Thursday, May 7 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Obviously, we hope for something especially fun out of the finale, whether it be a surprise guest star or a big-time cliffhanger. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope the producers have something great cooked up!

What do you want to see on Elsbeth season 3 when it does return to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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