The Equalizer season 5 premiere spoilers: Where is Dante?

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, The Equalizer season 5 is going to be premiering on CBS on Sunday, October 20. Want to learn more about it?

Well, for starters, we should go ahead and address the massive elephant in the room with this installment: The state of things with Dante. We know that he took off following the season 4 finale with a new ambition in mind. Is he still back?

Well, at the time of this writing, let’s just say that we’ve heard very little to think that Tory Kittles is gone for good on the show — though the producers may be working to keep things hush-hush for at least the immediate future. After all, their goal appears to be to prioritize a certain element of surprise!

If you want to get a little more insight now all about what happens within the October 20 story, go ahead and check out the season 5 premiere synopsis:

“The Lost Ones” – McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 20 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The series will move to its regular time period time on Sunday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

So while the producers toy around with Dante’s future, we are going to have a chance in order to see another high-octane case for McCall. This is a show that has a lot that it’s going to be dealing with, but we also don’t think that it is fundamentally changing the show all that much at all.

