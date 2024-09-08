The Equalizer season 5 spoilers: Will Mel rejoin the team?

As many of you know at this point, The Equalizer season 5 is going to be premiering on CBS next month — are you ready for more action?

We will say from the get-go here that this season will look and feel in some ways different from what we’ve seen before, and understandably so. Remember for a moment here that Dante’s future around the team is very much up in the air and beyond just that, there are also questions aplenty all about Mel. Is she going to be able to rejoin the team after what she’s gone through? Well, let’s just say that this is a little bit more of a process than just throwing her back into action.

In previewing some of her character’s arc further in an interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Liza Lapira had to say:

In the first episode, Mel’s still in healing mode [doing meditation, yoga, attending her veterans’ support group, and tending her successful New York bar] and is very separate and apart from the case. She’s working on herself. So, it’s not a quick thing where it’s solved in one or two episodes. It’s all kinds of unsafe for her to come back. It’s emotionally unsafe. It’s physically unsafe because she’s not emotionally ready. She’s not on her game as a sharpshooter. If her hands are trembling, she’s endangering her life. If she’s hesitant to pull the trigger while protecting her friends and her husband, that risks their life.

Ultimately, we do anticipate some emotional moments that come as a result of this … but we also do tend to think that Mel will find her way back to action in due time. After all, this is a show that is for the most part a procedural; we don’t think that we are going to see some sort of huge, fundamental shift to that at all.

