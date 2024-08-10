The Equalizer season 5 premiere: When to expect more details

As so many of you know at this point, The Equalizer season 5 is coming to CBS this fall — and of course there is a lot to think about! Remember that at the end of season 4 Dante’s future was put into question, and we also had to wonder a lot when it comes to what sort of further trials and tribulations are going to await one Robyn McCall.

Well, it would obviously be great to get some more details regarding the premiere now … but when can you realistically expect them? Probably not for the next few weeks, as great as that would be.

The most important thing to realize here right away is that The Equalizer is not coming back until October, so CBS is not going to feel some sort of inherent need to rush things along here at all. If we are lucky, something more will start to trickle in when it comes to late September or early October — and by “something more,” we are hoping for a synopsis, at least, for the first episode. It would be great to get a trailer here at the same time, but we have to see just what sort of footage the network is willing to put out there. They don’t always release trailers for all of their shows, and that is something to keep in mind here at present.

No matter if there are details released for what is ahead or not anytime soon, one thing to be aware of is simply this: This is the sort of show that clearly knows what it is. Sure, you have some long-term arcs here and there, but there’s also a lot on the story-of-the-week front. It is hard to envision any scenario in which that is going to be changing.

Related – Get some more news on The Equalizer now, including what else is going to be coming up

What excites you the most as we are preparing for The Equalizer season 5 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







