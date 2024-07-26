The Equalizer season 5 premiere date moved up at CBS

If you are super-curious to learn a little more about The Equalizer season 5 at CBS, we have some big news to share today! As it turns out, the Queen Latifah drama is officially going to be coming back a week earlier than expected.

How much earlier are we talking about here? Just think in terms of a week. The plan is now for the fifth season to return on Sunday, October 20, where you are going to see it back starting at around 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. It is hard to put things into a more specific spot than that, largely due to the fact that it will be coming on after football and as so many of you know, these plans can very-much fluctuate.

So what will the story be for the upcoming batch of episodes? Well, we do not think there is going to be some sort of huge, fundamental shift here from what we’ve seen in the past. The Equalizer knows what it is and will work to continue to learn into that in some form or fashion. You will see a number of other high-octane cases that challenge Robyn McCall and the rest of the team, and you are also going to see a handful of unique surprises that could throw everyone into some pretty challenging situations at the same exact time.

Meanwhile, there is also the huge question mark that came about at the end of last season: Whether or not we’ve really hit the end of the road here for Marcus Dante. For us personally, we tend to think that we are going to see the character back, especially since there is a potential romance that has been set up between him and Robyn already. However, can anyone really say that for sure?

How many episodes are we going to get this time around?

There are some question marks out there on this right now but at the very least, it is our feeling that you are going to see at least 18.

