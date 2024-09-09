9-1-1 season 8 promo: How the bee crisis begins

The premiere of 9-1-1 season 8 is going to be coming up on ABC a little bit later this month — so what can you expect to see?

Well, if you have seen some of the various previews that are out there already for what lies ahead, then you know that the central crisis here is going to be tied to bees … a lot of bees, in fact. The “bee-nado” has been featured in a number of different forms already in the promotion. Now, we’ve learned exactly how this all comes about in the first place.

If you can head over to the link here, you can see how a bunch of killer bees escape following an incident on a highway. Basically, what we are seeing here is an incident in which a countless number of them are now roaming around the city with the potential to claim thousands of lives.

Technically, you can argue that this is something that could happen; yet, at the same time it’s pure camp. This is easily the most over-the-top premise that the show has had, and we are talking about one that has given us a lot of ridiculous crises in the past. The whole objective here is to clearly still put the team in a ton of danger, especially with a problem that they have never quite faced before. How do you control this many bees?

Of course, this entire saga is in contrast to the fact that bees are vital to almost every ecosystem on Earth — this is just a completely different story. We’re mostly just curious why there was such an extreme amount of killer bees being transported in the first place…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

