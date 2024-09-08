9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: What is Bobby’s new gig?

As many of you may be aware entering 9-1-1 season 8 over on ABC, Bobby Nash is going to find himself in a new position. After all, getting his spot as Captain back will not exactly be some immediate thing! He made some specific decisions that he has to live with now, but rest assured of this: The character is not just going to be sitting around and doing nothing when the series comes back later this month.

So what are we talking about here? Well, let’s just talk about a situation here where art is imitating life to a certain extent…

According to a report coming in right now from Entertainment Weekly, you will be seeing Peter Krause’s character taking on a new job as a technical adviser for a show titled Hotshots. This is mostly funny given that 9-1-1 as a series utilizes people in these positions to make these stories look and feel believable; the writers clearly know exactly how to utilize this on-screen. It could help to make the show feel a little bit meta, no?

Of course, we don’t personally anticipate that Bobby is going to have this job forever, largely due to the fact that he is too skilled of a firefighter and a Captain to not get back on the job. Still, we think it makes a lot of sense for the writers to take their time to play out some of these twists. If the character was simply able to land his old job immediately, it would make the actual twist feel a little bit less effective. We tend to think that it is far more effective if the writers take their time to figure this all out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBunB.

