Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: When in March?

If you did not hear the news from a few days ago, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is going to be the final one — and the end of an era is near. This is really going to cap a ten-year run for Titus Welliver as this character and while he’ll still be around on the Renee Ballard series, will it be in the same capacity? We don’t necessarily think that will be the case.

Because of this, the buildup for the final chapter is likely going to be more immense than ever … but so will the wait. We’ve already found out that the show will return in March — but when in March will that actually be?

Well, for at least the next several weeks, we do anticipate that the folks at Amazon and Freevee are going to keep their cards close to the vest. Because the show is still more than six months away at this point, there’s really no reason to rush anything along. We don’t expect that this is going to happen. Our feeling is that come December or January, an official premiere date is going to be revealed.

Personally, we do tend to think that the show will be back earlier in March than later, largely for one simple reason: What is the point in waiting at this point? These episodes have already filmed and at this point, there is no real reason for them to be kept on a shelf. Allow the series to come back sooner than later, and allow it to go out with a bang. Given that the Ballard series is currently in the works, it is our hope that we’re going to be seeing at some point later on in the year. Time will tell!

When in March do you think we will actually see Bosch: Legacy season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

