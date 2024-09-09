Fire Country season 3: A different Bode, Gabriela bond

We know there are a lot of questions to think about entering Fire Country season 3, but the Bode – Gabriela relationship is front and center. How can it not be? We know that the feelings are still there and yet, she was poised to marry Diego at the end of the season 2 finale.

Based on some of the intel that we’ve seen so far, one of the major headlines in the premiere is that the wedding is not going to go according to plan. However, that has more to do with an emergency situation than Gabriela getting cold feet. Whether or not she and Diego tie the knot remains up in the air; however, it does seem as though she and Bode are going to continue to spend a lot of time together, especially given the fact that Max Thieriot’s character is going to be working in order to become a full-time firefighter now that he has been released from prison.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Stephanie Arcila (who plays Gabriela) does her part to set the stage for their relationship moving forward:

They will always love each other, but with him being out now and them possibly working together, they start developing a friendship in a normal environment.

This is potentially a stepping stone for something more and we absolutely tend to think that it is important. How could you think otherwise at this point? The love that they had may still be there, but it was also an extremely atypical environment where she could never see Body really in a normal environment. He can make more decisions for himself now and figure out what sort of life he wants; from there, we could have a much better opportunity to see whether these two are going to be able to have some sort of deeper relationship. (This is, once again, based largely on everything that happens in regards to the wedding.)

