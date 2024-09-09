The Traitors season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Given that Alan Cumming won an Emmy over the weekend for The Traitors, this feels like the perfect time to wonder about season 3. How can you not? The Peacock reality show is one of the best that the reality competition genre has to offer, and the cast for the new season feels nothing short of spectacular. Think about all the reality TV legends who are a part of it at present!

So is a premiere date announcement right around the corner? It would be wonderful to have that but at the same time, it feels unlikely that we’re going to get it in the immediate future.

After all, at this point it feels like the streaming service is being rather cautious when it comes to this show, realizing that there is value in having it be an annual event and not over-diluting the brand.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is where we will come in with a certain measure of good news. After all, there is a decent chance that you will get a sense of when the series is back, and sooner rather than later! Last year, Peacock announced a season 2 premiere date for January in the month of September, and we anticipate something similar here. It is a good way to capitalize on Cumming’s Emmy win and to get some people excited far in advance.

Beyond just this, we also do have a reminder already that there is both a season 4 and season 5 coming, so there is no reason to worry about the long-term future. Of course, the big question we’ve got is whether we will continue to have a bunch of reality stars in the mix; or, if we are going to get a few newbies back at some point in a way that is similar to season 1.

Related – See the official cast for The Traitors season 3 right now

What are you most excited to see moving into The Traitors season 3?

Based on the cast that is out there, who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







