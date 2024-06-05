The Traitors US season 3 cast: Boston Rob, Tom Sandoval, & more

Today the folks at Peacock and host Alan Cumming revealed the full cast for The Traitors season 3 — and there big names!

However, is there some understandable criticism out there as well? Sure. Take, for starters, the show continuing to lean a little too hard on some Bravo personalities and Real Housewives. It makes sense, given that Peacock and Bravo share a parent company — but we should also note we’re a little surprised to see four Survivor cast members on here, as well. Are they great ones? Sure, but the producers are really just powering through a lot of the biggest names in the history of the franchise now!

Without further ado, here is everyone who will be on board this time around: Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), a British royal named Lord Ivar Mountbatten, professional wrestler Nikki Garcia (one of the Bella Twins), Rob Mariano (Survivor, Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), actor Sam Asghari, Tony Vlachos (Survivor) and Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

There are some inspired castings in here, namely in that you’ve got Bob Harper seemingly out of the blue, and Gabby is also a pretty inspired person to bring on from Bachelor Nation. Having a British Royal is hilarious, but it worked having a few surprise additions in season 2.

Of course, our hope is to have Tony be a faithful, mostly because him hunting down some of the Traitors would be the most fun imaginable. Make Jeremy a traitor — we could also make a Sandoval joke, but is that low-hanging fruit?

