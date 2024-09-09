The Irrational season 2 spoilers: A personal arc for Alec

The premiere of The Irrational season 2 is going to be coming to NBC before too long — so what sort of stories lie ahead here?

Well, for starters, there is a huge cliffhanger involving Rose that has to be addressed. We do tend to think that this storyline will need a resolution in some form pretty early on. After all this is a show that is partially a procedural and as long as this saga is playing out, it doesn’t feel like Alec will be able to focus on much else.

One story that does feel like it will be important moving forward is how Jesse L. Martin’s character is dealing psychologically with what happened in regards to that infamous fire. He may know who is responsible but with that weight lifted comes some other concerns. For now, he may reckon further with the idea that so much of his body is covered in scars. Speaking on this subject to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Martin had to say:

“[The start of the series] was more about the mystery and his survivor’s guilt, and so his physical appearance was never a real concern for him … [His new situation certainly] has to do with him getting involved in a romantic relationship again.”

What the show has done so well with Alec so far is make him relatable in just about every aspect. They had an opportunity in season 1 to really look at all of the character’s trauma. Now, there is a chance to take a larger look at some insecurities that can come from all of this. Alec is a real person who is skilled his job, but also has a number of other issues he has to tackle on a near-constant basis. Suffice it to say, we are eager to get further into all of this!

