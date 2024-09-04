The Irrational season 2 spoilers: Meet Alec and Kylie’s father

While you wait to see The Irrational season 2 on NBC this fall, we do have another reason for excitement. After all, the series has just cast Alec and Kylie’s father!

According to a report from TVLine, The Good Fight actor Ron Canada is going to appear in the new year as Alec’s father, giving the series yet another person to trade off scenes with star Jesse L. Martin. We have yet to learn a great deal about Alec’s dad through season 1, though the character was at least referenced.

When you really stop in and think about it for a moment here, the second season of a show like The Irrational is the perfect time to figure out what makes a character like Alec really tick. At this point you do at least have a good sense of who he is, so you can use this extra time to build a little bit more outward from there. First and foremost, the priority is obviously going to be working to ensure that the cliffhanger involving Rose is resolved, given that this is understandably going to be the focal point for everything that the show does. There will be some room to expand outward after that.

Now, let’s just hope that everyone who watched season 1 sticks with the series. We’d argue that this proved to be one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 season in terms of audience response versus promotion. The show has a compelling lead and beyond just that, it really provides a brand of content that we know that people are desperate to have within this modern-day era — a story-of-the-week drama that is compelling, lighthearted at times, but also extremely serious at others. It is a tried-and-true TV formula that has worked for an extremely long period of time.

