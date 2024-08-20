The Irrational season 2 premiere date delayed; why?

The Irrational season 2 is still coming this fall; however, you are going to be waiting a little bit longer in order to see it.

According to a new report from TVLine, the start of the Jesse L. Martin series has been pushed back a week to Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. What is the reason for that? It is rather simple: The Vice Presidential Debate that has been scheduled on that date between JD Vance and Tim Walz. There are a number of major networks that are having to shift their schedules to accommodate this, with the big exception being CBS, who is not formally kicking off their fall schedule until the following week.

While it may stink having to wait an extra week to see The Irrational back, there is a silver lining — this means that there will be one less of a hiatus week during the season! The change has no bearing on the episode count or anything else.

Even though NBC has yet to release many details about what lies ahead here, it does feel like one part of it is reasonably clear — the story is going to pick up with some pretty significant questions when it comes to Rose’s whereabouts. Remember that at the end of season 1, the character was taken; now, it will be up to Alec to put together the pieces. While we are sure that there will be more in the way of classic story-of-the-week plots, the central story here feels pretty darn obvious based on where things currently stand.

Even with the slight start-date delay, we do imagine that there is some great stuff coming soon on The Irrational, whether it be some sort of preview for what lies ahead for additional casting intel.

Related – Be sure to see some other discussion right now on The Irrational

What are you most excited to see on The Irrational season 2 when it premieres after this break?

Are you bummed to be waiting a bit longer? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







