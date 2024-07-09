The Irrational season 2 premiere date revealed at NBC

For those of you excited to learn more about The Irrational season 2 today, we come bearing some great news! NBC has revealed a handful of premiere dates today, and it includes the fantastic Jesse L. Martin series.

Without further ado, why not go ahead and get into it? The show is going to be back on Tuesday, October 1 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, you will have an opportunity to see the latest batch of episodes arrive. Given the crazy Rose-centric cliffhanger we were left off on at the end of season 1, it is fair to say that our enthusiasm for what lies ahead is largely through the roof. How can it not be, given that there is potential to reveal so many more incredible mysteries?

We have mentioned it before, but it is still clear that moving forward, there are also a lot of other challenges — that includes not just avoiding a sophomore slump, but also dealing with a significantly larger amount of competition. When The Irrational first premiered last fall, it had the luxury of not having to worry too much about a ton of competition elsewhere. That’s not something it can do now. It is a far more crowded schedule!

If nothing else, we at least know that the bones are here for there to be a really great season of TV moving forward, one with some fantastic mysteries alongside a larger narrative that will keep you coming back week in and week out. There is still something quite nice about a quirky procedural show like this, especially since a good 15-20 years ago, this sort of thing reigned supreme across both broadcast and cable alike. Hopefully, the audience will continue to grow and beyond just that, we are going to have a great chance to see a third season later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Irrational right now, including other chatter about the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







