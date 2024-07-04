The Irrational season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Are the odds high that we’re going to learn something more on The Irrational season 2 at some point before the end of the month?

We know that with any show that is off the air for a long time, there is going to be a certain amount of trepidation and anxiousness. That is certainly the case here, and we honestly think that it is even more the case here when you think about that insane cliffhanger at the end of the season 1 finale. What is going to happen to Rose? It is obviously a huge question, and one we hope there is a certain amount of answers to within due time.

As for whether or not you’re going to get an answer on this between now and the end of the month, that is unlikely. Yet, there is a different sort of answer that could be coming soon! We are talking in particular here about when the show will be coming back on the air.

Given that filming for The Irrational has actually been going on for a while now, it would be pretty easy to come out and say that we’re going to be seeing it back either immediately or close to it. Unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, the plan for now appears to bringing the series back when we get around to the fall — think sometime between late September and early October. Odds are, an exact date will at least be announced before the end of the month, and that does give you a little bit of something more to be excited about. There will be opportunities soon after that in August to start to see previews; after all, don’t you want to promote the new season during the Olympics?

For those unaware, the Jesse L. Martin will be moving to a new timeslot; you will be able to see it this time around on Tuesday nights.

Related – Be sure to get some other additional insight about The Irrational right now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see on The Irrational season 2, no matter when it does premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







