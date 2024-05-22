The Irrational season 2: How many episodes will it be?

We know already that The Irrational season 2 is going to be coming to NBC over the fall. Now, we can answer another key question: How many episodes is it?

Well, the first thing that we should really say on this subject is pretty clear: It’s going to be a lot more than what we got during season 1. However, it’s also shorter from what we are getting on season 2 of Found, another series from the fall of last year that is coming back.

Speaking per TVLine, Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment made it clear that there are going to be 18 episodes on the upcoming batch of episodes. This should still be plenty of time for Jesse L. Martin and the rest of the cast to tell a wide array of interesting stories.

Does knowing this information allow there to be a certain discussion in regards to the schedule? You can certainly argue that, with our feeling right now being that the show is going to be airing throughout the fall, then leading into a break before returning early next year. With it being eighteen episodes, there’s a chance it could finish by March and allow NBC to air another show opposite a spring cycle of The Voice. Another possibility is that The Irrational goes on a long break at midseason, meaning that you’ll have a batch in the fall and then a batch in the spring to work alongside the singing show.

One way or another, we’re looking forward to seeing whatever sort of new mysteries are explored, of course with none other than Alec at the center of a lot of them! There is absolutely a cliffhanger following the season 1 finale with Rose that needs to be addressed, and sooner rather than later.

Related – Get some more discussion moving into The Irrational season 2 right now

What do you most want to see on The Irrational season 2 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







