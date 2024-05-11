The Irrational season 2 premiere date: The latest from NBC

When is The Irrational season 2 going to premiere over on NBC? Well, if you are wondering, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to lend a helping hand.

After all, yesterday the folks at the network finally lifted the veil on the next chapter for the Jesse L. Martin series — so what did we learn? Well, it’s rather simple in that the second season is going to be staying at its 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot but, at the same time, it will be switching nights! Moving forward, it is actually going to be airing on Tuesday nights this fall rather than Mondays. It will still be following The Voice, so there is not a fundamental change there.

So, is this a good timeslot for the show? Well, we do think that it has potential here given the only real competition is FBI: Most Wanted, and while these are both crime shows, we also tend to think that they are slightly different audiences. The Irrational has its fair share of procedural elements, but it does also feel like at times, there is more of an investment into long-term narratives. There are things that course through the whole story here more than we would say that there is for the FBI franchise.

As many of you who watched the season 1 finale know, Alec is going to have his work cut out for him when season 2 premieres. After all, Rose has been taken! While the writers could take some time piecing together how to bring her back, we do think this is a story that will be inevitably addressed almost right away. All things considered, how do you not want to do something like that? We just think there’s too much value in trying to hit it head-on.

About the premiere date…

At this point, it feels fair to say that you are either going to see it in late September or early October. When more information is out there, we will 100% let you know here.

When do you want to see The Irrational season 2 premiere at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming bac for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







