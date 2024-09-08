Chicago Med season 10 premiere spoilers: A Luke Mitchell tease

Can you believe that the Chicago Med season 10 premiere is set to arrive in just two and a half weeks over on NBC? There is so much to be excited about, and the potential for big-time drama is here as much as it has always been.

Now, we’re sure that the premiere is going to address a lot of what happened with Dr. Ripley at the end of last season and yet, at the same time, it is still a hospital drama. Want that means is that the medical crisis are going to be front and center, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change in the near future.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Luke Mitchell offers up a good sense of what’s going to be happening in the first episode back — most notably, a crisis that will test Ripley and many other characters:

“There’s a boat crash … People are dying. And then Ms. Goodwin [S. Epatha Merkerson] gives an announcement that one of the other hospitals is closing down. So we are now told that our intake’s basically going to be doubling and it’s chaos.”

Sure, we have seen plenty of these sort of all-hands-on-deck medical drama situations before, but how will it be handled here? There is an element of intrigue here and beyond just that, also an opportunity to see how certain new doctors enter the mix. It is one thing to get to know new characters under less stressful circumstances. Here, you are ratcheting the stress levels up to an extreme level and waiting to see what actually happens. Who else is extremely curious about this? Let’s just say that we are…

Related – Be sure to get some more insight now in Chicago Med season 10, including new doctors

What are you most excited to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 when it arrives later this month?

Do you think the truth about Ripley is going to be revealed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







