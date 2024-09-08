Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 9/8?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We don’t think it is much of a surprise to say that we would love more of the show and soon. After all, it has now been a solid 20+ months since the series was last on the air and a lot has changed since that time.

As a matter of fact, you can actually argue that in some ways, there are things that are still changing. Once upon a time, it seemed as though season 5 was going to be the final one; now, there are talks apparently happening with at least a few of the leads in regards to coming back!

For now, all we can say is pretty darn simple: There is nothing on the air insofar as new Yellowstone goes for tonight. The plan is still for the fifth season to return on November 10 and we are starting to get more and more teases all about it. One of the focal points moving forward appears to be of course determining the fate of John Dutton and then after that, working in order to better lay the course for the future of the ranch. There are so many ways in which things could progress and at this point, we don’t necessarily think that the story is about to move in any sort of straight line. If John dies, there could be a massive back-and-forth that erupts when it comes to who gets control of the property and what that even means.

We do tend to think that another few Yellowstone trailers are going to be coming between now and when the show eventually returns. Be sure to prepare yourselves for those, and also hopefully more on the upcoming spin-off The Madison, which looks to be happening regardless of if there is another season or not.

