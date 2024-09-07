Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who would the Veto, week 8?

We knew entering today’s Big Brother 26 Veto Competition that there would be some interesting talking points here. Take, for example, that the Veto has been used every week so far this season, which has added to the fun and the chaos. Meanwhile, the possibility that we could have Otev. Typically these days the show announces Zingbot in advance, so we did not necessarily think they’d be turning up here.

As for Otev, let’s just say our chief concern was whether or not production would do this at a time in which temperatures were past 100 degrees in Southern California. Head of Household Chelsie took part in the competition today alongside her nominees in Angela and Kimo. Meanwhile, Quinn, Rubina, and Makensy were also taking part.

So who ended up getting the Veto, the house started off doing the really annoying thing where they talk about almost everything other than who got the necklace, which led to rampant speculation that it was Chelsie, Makensy, or someone else entirely. The only thing we were confident about at first is that Angela did not win, mostly due to the fact that people would be sadder if that happened.

At close to 4:00 p.m. Eastern, it was officially confirmed: Makensy won the Veto! She can change the nominees, or allow Chelsie to remain in control.

As for the competition itself, it does sound as though it was Otev, which is really one of the few competitions that is a real honor to be a part of a lot of the time. Even if you don’t win (and trust us, we’d be terrible at it), it’s just super cool to listen to a singing creature / object give you clues to search around for.

One other bit of awkward comedy is that apparently, a lot of people got questions wrong and the competition actually did not last that long — which given the heat is probably a good thing.

