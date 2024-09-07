Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Chelsie’s current gameplan

Given that the Big Brother 26 live feeds were down for such a significant portion of the day, it could be seen as rather hard to know where everyone’s head is at. Luckily, at least Chelsie gave a nice little chat to the camera late tonight — one that gives us pretty clear thoughts on just about everything.

First and foremost, Chelsie admitted that she did make a last-minute decision in the Diary Room to get rid of Joseph, proving further that Kimo actually does deserve some credit for saving himself with that speech. Meanwhile, Joseph deserves some blame for his arrogance leading up to it.

Game-wise, Chelsie admitted that with Kimo and Angela on the block, she isn’t actually sure who her replacement nominee would be. More than likely she’ll keep Cam and Makensy safe, plus also T’kor and Rubina. These are the groups that she can gravitate between right now, which is why Leah or Quinn are the most likely possibilities to go on the block in our mind. Either way if one of them goes up, you probably have to get them out.

Even though Chelsie is absolutely working close with Cam and Makensy, we got another reminder that if there is one singular weak point in her otherwise fantastic game, it’s Cam. She has real feelings for him and with that, there is frustration that he’s cuddled here and there with Makensy. (She says that above all else, she’s annoyed that it brings excess attention to the two of them.) She doesn’t 100% trust Cam, but we don’t think she’d ever willingly tell someone to put him up. She’s a little frustrated that some people in the game are so comfortable, but a part of that may just be that they aren’t on the block.

This really does feel like the first week this season where the Veto won’t get used. We’re feeling reasonably confident that tomorrow is going to be Otev and with that being the case, someone more physical than the nominees is likely to win it.

